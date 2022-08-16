Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: SNBRN and BURKO Enlist Blue Jade on “Letting Go”

LISTEN: SNBRN and BURKO Enlist Blue Jade on “Letting Go”

by Leave a Comment

Two of house music’s most brightest talents combine in SNBRN and Burko’s newest single “Letting Go” feat. Blue Jade.

A moody, vocal-driven collaboration, “Letting Go” combines the recognizable SNBRN groove with Burko’s new age, modernized touch for another look at the imminent release of SNBRN’s upcoming sophomore album on Ultra Records. Versatile enough for any stage or setting, “Letting Go” is another quality addition into SNBRN’s growing arsenal of dance floor destroyers.

“A close friend of mine was telling me I needed to check out Burko and sent me a bunch of his tunes. I probably got his number and shot him a text the same day lol. We went back and forth on what we were working on and he was telling me about this vocal he had with Blue Jade. The night before the first session, I had the first catastrophic meltdown while making the album. Updated the firmware of an old midi driver and completely fried my hard drive. First session was off to a rocky start struggling to get synths working again. We continued to link up the rest of the year until one night we both were like “I think we got this” and cut all the versions til 3am. Hope you guys enjoy this one!! and remember to go check out both Burko and Blue Jade.” – SNBRN

LISTEN: SNBRN and BURKO Enlist Blue Jade on “Letting Go”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend