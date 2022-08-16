Two of house music’s most brightest talents combine in SNBRN and Burko’s newest single “Letting Go” feat. Blue Jade.

A moody, vocal-driven collaboration, “Letting Go” combines the recognizable SNBRN groove with Burko’s new age, modernized touch for another look at the imminent release of SNBRN’s upcoming sophomore album on Ultra Records. Versatile enough for any stage or setting, “Letting Go” is another quality addition into SNBRN’s growing arsenal of dance floor destroyers.

“A close friend of mine was telling me I needed to check out Burko and sent me a bunch of his tunes. I probably got his number and shot him a text the same day lol. We went back and forth on what we were working on and he was telling me about this vocal he had with Blue Jade. The night before the first session, I had the first catastrophic meltdown while making the album. Updated the firmware of an old midi driver and completely fried my hard drive. First session was off to a rocky start struggling to get synths working again. We continued to link up the rest of the year until one night we both were like “I think we got this” and cut all the versions til 3am. Hope you guys enjoy this one!! and remember to go check out both Burko and Blue Jade.” – SNBRN

LISTEN: SNBRN and BURKO Enlist Blue Jade on “Letting Go”