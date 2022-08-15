Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Feather Reveals Collaboration w/ SEGØ and Rajiv Dhall

LISTEN: Feather Reveals Collaboration w/ SEGØ and Rajiv Dhall

by Leave a Comment

Nashville might not be a hot spot for electronic dance music but Feather is looking to change that. A refreshing emergence from a region dominated by country music, Feather joins forces with SEGØ for “Fixing Me” feat. Rajiv Dhall, the final track from his upcoming sophomore EP.

I have always had a deep love for dance pop and house music but haven’t been able to indulge in making any amidst most of my melodic catalog. With SEGØ being one of Nashville’s premiere DJs and dance pop producers, we wanted to make something that he could play at a nightclub and I could play at a festival, but still showcased both sides of our sound equally. We’re both really proud of what we came up with!”Feather

Having always been interested in collaborating with like-minded artists, Feather’s newest creative undertaking is a seamless union of style and intent between he and SEGØ, a fellow Nashville-native. “Fixing Me” straddles the fine line between the pop and dance genres, exhibiting a stylistic versatility that makes this one for any stage or setting.

LISTEN: Feather Reveals Collaboration w/ SEGØ and Rajiv Dhall

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend