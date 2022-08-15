Nashville might not be a hot spot for electronic dance music but Feather is looking to change that. A refreshing emergence from a region dominated by country music, Feather joins forces with SEGØ for “Fixing Me” feat. Rajiv Dhall, the final track from his upcoming sophomore EP.

“I have always had a deep love for dance pop and house music but haven’t been able to indulge in making any amidst most of my melodic catalog. With SEGØ being one of Nashville’s premiere DJs and dance pop producers, we wanted to make something that he could play at a nightclub and I could play at a festival, but still showcased both sides of our sound equally. We’re both really proud of what we came up with!” – Feather

Having always been interested in collaborating with like-minded artists, Feather’s newest creative undertaking is a seamless union of style and intent between he and SEGØ, a fellow Nashville-native. “Fixing Me” straddles the fine line between the pop and dance genres, exhibiting a stylistic versatility that makes this one for any stage or setting.

LISTEN: Feather Reveals Collaboration w/ SEGØ and Rajiv Dhall