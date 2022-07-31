LISTEN: Gammer & Pixel Terror Join Forces in Heavy New Collaboration, “Step Back”

Bass music heavyweights Gammer and Pixel Terror have come together for a high-octane new collaboration in “Step Back,” out now via Steve Aoki’s decorated Dim Mak Records. The record arrives as both artists’ first release of 2022, as we’re treated to a massive banger that packs quite the bass-heavy punch. As you’ll hear below, this track combines dubstep, psytrance, and hardstyle elements seamlessly, making for quite the eclectic and unique collaboration. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify and read what both producers have to say about the inspiration behind this track.

Gammer & Pixel Terror – Step Back | Stream

Took a lot of time back and forth with Gammer to create a festival banger that will suit the needs of nearly any electronic aficionado. From the huge chanty chords to the glitchy dubstep to the double-time hard-psy, we are really thrilled that this displays so much of both of our styles in such a dangerously cohesive way. We hope this will be a summer anthem, and from the support it has already received, we believe it might!” – Pixel Terror

“‘Step Back‘ is my first new original track in a while. It’s a song I’m really proud of and feel like expresses the energy we both try to create. Anyways, we spent ages on a cool dubstep drop, but everyone plays the half-baked psytrance drop instead. So 10/10. Fully recommend!” – Gammer

