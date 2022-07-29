PREMIERE: MAYKO Releases Stunning Single “NOTHING”

If you’ve been looking for a new artist to vibe to, look no further than MAYKO. As one of the hottest producers on the rise, MAYKO is quickly becoming a driving force in the music scene to be watched. A leader in the San Diego bass scene, MAYKO has a knack for creating electronic pieces that encourage listeners to embrace their hidden emotions. Back with another stellar anthem to get lost in, MAYKO’s new track “NOTHING” allows him to show off his incredible production and sound design skills.

A heavy genre-bending single that pulls inspiration from melodic dubstep, trance, and wave trap, “NOTHING” reflects MAYKO”s range and depth as an artist while marking the start of a new era as he begins a four-month self-release campaign. Perfect for fans of RL Grime, Alison Wonderland, Hex Cougar, Rossy, or Juelz, “NOTHING” is the ultimate cinematic track to add to your playlist. Stream “NOTHING” below and catch MAYKO at his upcoming shows in San Diego, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Francisco.

