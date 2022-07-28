Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Segan Requires Your Attention On “In Your Arms”

Segan, a drum & bass breakout artist, has released a ground-breaking new single that is unlike anything the young artist has ever offered in his explosive three-year career. “In Your Arms” ushers in a new era for the Los Angeles-based musician. Breathy vocals and ethereal textures are used to captivate listeners over an impossible-to-keep-up pace that Segan lovers will like. A number of sections are swiftly transitioned through in “In Your Arms,” which then builds to a powerful percussion climax before subtly fading away at the conclusion. 

Segan is one of several musicians in 2022 who are re-embracing the drum & bass genre overall, which is now seeing a significant rise in popularity throughout the globe after making its inception in the UK three decades ago. The release of “In Your Arms” coincides with listeners’ discovery or rediscovery of the imaginative genre of electronic music.

