LISTEN: Tutara Peak and Owsey Unite for “The Sudden Glimmer”

Fast-rising electronica artist Tutara Peak returns in style with another charming single. “The Sudden Glimmer,” featuring vocals from Owsey, is a soft-spoken, easy-on-the-ears addition to Tutara Peak’s growing catalog. The song arrives at the heels of his recent offering “Colour & Pattern” which followed up his 2021 collaboration with Little Snake via Brainfeeder.

“The Sudden Glimmer” is a lush listen with open-air vibes and indietronica aromas. Washed-out vocals track delicate drum patterns and cloud-like synths in a deceptively complex mannerism. A cohesive and linear listen that challenges Tutara Peak’s penchant for experimental sound design, “The Sudden Glimmer” is accessible to the average ear yet fascinating in its mosaic of details.

Speaking on the track Tutara Peak states “The Sudden Glimmer’ began from an experimentation using lights to trigger my synthesisers. I jammed around a bit with the guitar and sent it to Owen who absolutely smashed out extra production and the vocals. We went through a few versions of the song to see how dynamic it could possibly be, eventually landing on the version you’re listening to now. We thought a lot about the song title, trying to derive a name that represented the lyrics which discuss breaking ties with an old friend. Eventually we came to ‘The Sudden Glimmer’ as a title that describes the moment you realise ending a relationship with someone is for the best. The first shimmery synth sound in the song is meant to represent this moment of realisation.”

Tutara Peak – The Sudden Glimmer | Stream

