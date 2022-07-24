Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Biicla Finds Solace In New Album “Yes Place”

The 10-track “Yes Place” album is a demonstration of Biicla’s creative range as he once again thrives with his genre-blending talent. It was previewed with hits like “Never be Mine” and “I’ll Be There.”

Yes Place is a blatant demonstration of Biicla’s distinctive sound and boundless musical skill. The title of this album is a clear contrast to the title of his last album, “No Place,” which indicates that he is experiencing a significant positive change in his life and career. The album’s deeper symbolic significance—previously known as “Yes! I think I found a place”—is another draw for aficionados.

As he explores many genres while keeping and developing cohesion and appealing sound, Biicla creates a production that is musically diverse and interesting. The project’s dynamic and inventive sound design, which combines a plethora of inspiration and elements from throughout the electronic music spectrum, offers it a unique spin. The original and lengthy “Yes Place” by Biicla, who is working on assembling an exciting tracklist for his upcoming summer performances, is a clear indication of his ongoing development as an artist and a person.

