Manila Killa Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album, “Dusk”

The album that has been a long, long time coming is finally here. If it’s your first time listening to Manila Killa then Dusk will sound like a really great album. It has true ebbs and flows and each track pushes you closer to the end of the album – a way a full-length album should.

But long-time listeners of Manila Killa – will hear a bit more. You’ll hear the evolution and perfection of his craft after many years of grinding with fun remixes and light-hearted originals. You’ll hear some sounds you’ve never heard from Manila Killa on Dusk. The jump from euphoric house vibes on “Devotion” to the Drum & Bass-inspired “Take Me Higher” is an absolute treat to hear on a full-length album from Manila Killa.

This is much more than an “I’m Here” moment from Manila Killa since he’s been here for a while – it’s more of “I’m ready to take the next step.” Check out the full album below.

