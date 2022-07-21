Ekonovah Announces Discovery Tour 

Coming off major releases with Space Yacht and Insomniac’s In/Rotation, Phoenix-based producer Ekonovah is ready to take over the second half of 2022 with his first tour.

Known for spicing up the dance floor and pushing boundaries with his hard-hitting house heaters that showcase his knack for original vocals and unique approach to songwriting, Ekonovah’s Discovery Tour promises to be his big breakout moment. Set to play over 20 cities throughout the US and Mexico, the Discovery Tour is a true testament to Ekonovah’s rising popularity as it was booked independently and without the help of any agency.

The Discovery Tour is going to be special for so many reasons. It’s my first tour, and throughout the tour I will be writing a song called “Discovery” and testing it at each stop. I haven’t written any lyrics yet or any music because I want this song to capture what I am feeling while I’m traveling from show to show. I definitely haven’t done anything like this before but I know the inspiration will be flowing – I can’t wait!”

Catch Ekonovah’s Discovery Tour with special guest Saint Punk in a city near you and snag your tickets below.

