Shambhala 2022: Tips, Tricks & Info for Returning to the Farm

Shambhala Music Festival 2022 Lineup - Jul 21 - 25, 2022

At long last, it’s time to prepare for the eagerly-awaited pilgrimage back to Shambhala Music Festival! We’ve waited three seemingly-endless years, and the excitement is palpable. There’s so much to look forward to! 

If you’re out of practice with festivals, fear not! Here are some of the fundamentals you need to know about returning to the Farm. For more info the Shambhala website has all you could ask for and more!

If you’re feeling inspired to give back, there are still crew and volunteer opportunities available. Learn more about getting involved and contributing to one of the best festival teams in the world. 

Shambhala 2022 – Event Information:

Dates: July 22 – July 25, 2022 

Location: Salmo River Ranch, 7790 Hwy 3 & 6, Salmo, British Columbia V0G 1Z0

Age Restriction: 19+

Tickets: Purchase HERE

Website: HERE

Facebook Event Page: RSVP HERE

Arrival:

Gate Hours: Gates open Tuesday, July 19 at 6:00 AM. Those entering before Friday, July 22 must purchase Early Entry passes at the gate with cash only. Early Entry works as follows:

  • Tuesday, July 19 @ 6:00 AM: $150 per person; cash only
  • Wednesday, July 20 @ 8:00 AM: $100 per person; cash only
  • Thursday, July 21 @ 8:00 AM: $50 per person; cash only – 2 of 6 stages are open
  • Friday, July 22 @ 8:00 AM: $0 – All 6 stages are open

Note: Any guests arriving BEFORE 6am Tuesday morning will be moved into a holding lot and will be processed AFTER those who arrive at the designated time. Guests must not park on, or block the highway. This impedes the safety of guests on the highway and non-festival traffic coming through the area.Don’t forget to claim your Welcome Pass which, includes your ticket, on the Shambhala Ticket Portal.

Acceptable Forms of Identification for Entry:

  • Valid government issued ID (passport, driver’s license, etc.)
  • A second supporting piece of ID (credit, health card, etc. Anything with your name, signature or photo.)

Attendees from USA: Must use ArriveCAN to provide mandatory travel and health information, required for entry into Canada, within 72 hours of arrival.

Pack & Prep:

Before taking off, be sure you’re up to date on What To Pack. Below are the prohibited and recommended items, but be sure to check out the webpage for more information. 

Prohibited Items:

  • Alcohol
  • Fire
  • Fuel
  • Generators
  • Glass
  • Lasers
  • Illegal Substances 
  • Motorized Vehicles
  • Pets 
  • Weapons
  • Hate Speech
  • Confiscated Items
  • Synthetic Feathers & Boas
  • Indigenous Headdresses
  • Offensive Totems 

Recommended Items:

  • Camping Gear 
  • Bandana
  • Sunglasses
  • Water containers 
  • Jacket 
  • Backpack
  • Food
  • Biodegradable shampoos and sunscreens
  • Flashlight
  • Comfortable footwear
  • Fire extinguisher 
  • Bicycles

Shambhala 2022 Artist Schedule:

Download the 2022 Shambhala Music Festival Mobile App for an interactive schedule experience and up-to-the-minute schedule changes. Available for iOS and Android.


Get into the groove with Shambhala’s 2022 Spotify playlist!

Shambhala Festival, Parking & Camping Map:

Remember, a festival is only as good as the vibes everyone brings to it. We’re all in this together. So, don’t forget to be safe, bring your childlike sense of wonder, and look out for each other. We can’t wait to reunite with all the beautiful Shambhalovelies back at the Farm!

To learn more about the personal impact Shambhala can have, check out our last Shambhala review.

Shambhala 2022: Tips, Tricks & Info for Returning to the Farm

