After a year-long hiatus, LA-based producer Jackal is back with his first single of the year. A refreshing fusion of midtempo, glitch, and trap influences, “I Want To Destroy Something Beautiful” features lush vocals from LA-based electro-pop singer/songwriter Roniit. A hauntingly bittersweet sonic experience, Jackal ascends to the next level in his sound production as heavy, glitchy synths and pulsing basslines offer a harsh contrast to Roniit’s ethereal vocals.

I Want To Destroy Something Beautiful’ comes from a bitter place. For weeks and weeks, I was pissed off at the world and feeling vengeful. Over the course of this time, I aimed to make something that sounded like the end of everything. I told Roniit my thoughts and the title that I had in mind, and she worked around that. I really like how her voice brought a certain numbness to the track. A combination of her ethereal sound and the glitching synths work really well together.” – Jackal

Prepare to hear this one a lot as the festival begins to heat up, and enjoy “I Want To Destroy Something Beautiful ” below.

Jackal – “I Want To Destroy Something Beautiful” ft. Roniit| Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Jackal Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: Jackal Returns With New Single “I Want To Destroy Something Beautiful” featuring Roniit