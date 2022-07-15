Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Jackal Returns With New Single “I Want To Destroy Something Beautiful” featuring Roniit

LISTEN: Jackal Returns With New Single “I Want To Destroy Something Beautiful” featuring Roniit

by Leave a Comment

After a year-long hiatus, LA-based producer Jackal is back with his first single of the year. A refreshing fusion of midtempo, glitch, and trap influences, “I Want To Destroy Something Beautiful” features lush vocals from LA-based electro-pop singer/songwriter Roniit. A hauntingly bittersweet sonic experience, Jackal ascends to the next level in his sound production as heavy, glitchy synths and pulsing basslines offer a harsh contrast to Roniit’s ethereal vocals.

I Want To Destroy Something Beautiful’ comes from a bitter place. For weeks and weeks, I was pissed off at the world and feeling vengeful. Over the course of this time, I aimed to make something that sounded like the end of everything. I told Roniit my thoughts and the title that I had in mind, and she worked around that. I really like how her voice brought a certain numbness to the track. A combination of her ethereal sound and the glitching synths work really well together.” – Jackal

Prepare to hear this one a lot as the festival begins to heat up, and enjoy “I Want To Destroy Something Beautiful ” below.

Jackal – “I Want To Destroy Something Beautiful” ft. Roniit| Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Jackal Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: Jackal Returns With New Single “I Want To Destroy Something Beautiful” featuring Roniit

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend