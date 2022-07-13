PREMIERE: rSun Teams Up With WLLWS For New Single “Still”

Back with another heavy premiere for the summer, today, we’re showcasing the new collaboration from rising producers rSUN and WLLWS. Dominated by a vibrant flow of addictive synths and detailed percussions, their fiery collaboration “Still” emphasizes both of their insane production skills. Perfect for fans of What So Not, ISOxo, Jon Casey, or Capshun, “Still” is a must-add to your summer playlist. Stream below and keep an eye out for rSUN and WLLWS in the future.

rSUN x WLLWS – Still | Stream

