LISTEN: – Golden Features Drops Addictive Single ‘Touch’ featuring Rromarin

Photo Cred: Jordan Munns

Between the release of his 2018 debut album SECT and the launch of his highly successful collaborative project, BRONSON with ODESZA, Australian producer Golden Features aka Tom Stell, needed some time to restore his creative flow. By immersing himself deep into the clubbing world in Berlin, Stell found enough inspiration to dive back into the studio and bring us his latest creation, “Touch.”  

Out via ODESZA”s Foreign Family Collective, ‘Touch’ is a bright and airy single that thrives off of hypnotic beats that duel with the addictive vocals of Melbourne-based vocalist Rromarin. A highly addictive experience from start to finish, ‘Touch’ is the type of track built to be the soundtrack to your next adventure.

Touch was born from that synth riff. I fought it for so long, feeling it was too happy and upbeat. After giving it some space I reharmonized everything under the riff and it instantly made me feel something. Claire (Rromarin) had actually recorded these vocals for another song on the record, but the lyrics just felt right for Touch” says Stell on the new single. “To me it encapsulates that feeling after the rave… At the kick-on laying with your head in somebody’s lap, smoking a cigarette while they play with your hair.”

Enjoy below.

Golden Features – Touch | Stream

