Fei-Fei Reemerges with First of Several New Singles Landing This Year

“Chaotic, emotional, and raw” are only the beginning in describing the sensational LA EDM star, and feminist powerhouse, Fei-Fei. Despite taking a hiatus from the “Fei-Fei” project, the genre defying artist has resurrected with a brutal and honest track, “MY BODY IS GOD ON ACID,” out now via her very own PUSSY POP imprint.

In recent media, Fei-Fei herself has spoken that during her time away she had a long break from DJing and discovered new ways to learn and approach music. Taking both singing lessons and guitar lessons, she started making music that was “just for her.” With her publicly known passion on advocating for queer, femme, BIPOC, and non-binary communities and causes, Fei-Fei’s return to the music scene is symbolism of change, empowerment and progress for minorities in a heavily male dominated scene. When asked about her return, she stated, “I’m back. And this is my next chapter. It’s guna be wild, weird and fun af.”

“This is my first song back as Fei-Fei.

Her name is ‘MY BODY IS GOD ON ACID’ – and she’s a feminist acid techno banger. I hope she will empower you and give you weird, raw, and dirty urges until you are reborn in a euphoric haze of beauty.

She’s a journey back to my first love and how it all started. All the sleepless nights I danced and danced and danced until the sun came up. Losing myself in dark warehouse parties, abandoned roller rinks, laser tag arenas, and forest raves in the middle of nowhere. The music became a part of me. It did strange things to my body.

Last winter, I DJ’d a 5-hour set at Amazon re:Invent and I realized I MISS THIS. Dance music is still such a huge part of me. Shout out to the tech bros who raged their hearts out. But as I dropped tune after tune after tune, staring at a sea of men, playing bangers featuring vocals by men, produced by men, telling ME to shake my ass or work my pussy? Fuck that. I wanna see a sea of women, play more bangers produced by women, singing about our own damn bodies. I got back from Vegas and this song birthed out of me in a frenzy.”

– Fei-Fei

