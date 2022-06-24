Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Luxo & Max Low Play “Mind Games” in Captivating New House Collaboration

LISTEN: Luxo & Max Low Play “Mind Games” in Captivating New House Collaboration

by Leave a Comment

It’s always exciting when two fast-rising dance acts combine talents on a new collaboration, and this time around with Max Low and Luxo is certainly no different. Today we’re treated to “Mind Games,” an intoxicating new house joint that arrives via CID’s decorated Night Service Only label. The results are nothing short of impressive – from the pop-infused vocals to adrenaline-pumping tech house synths this record is clearly club-ready in every sense of the word. Hear what we mean by stream “Mind Games” via Spotify below and stay tuned for more heat from Luxo and Max Low throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.

Luxo & Max Low – Mind Games | Stream

LISTEN: Luxo & Max Low Play “Mind Games” in Captivating New House Collaboration

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend