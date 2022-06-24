LISTEN: Luxo & Max Low Play “Mind Games” in Captivating New House Collaboration

It’s always exciting when two fast-rising dance acts combine talents on a new collaboration, and this time around with Max Low and Luxo is certainly no different. Today we’re treated to “Mind Games,” an intoxicating new house joint that arrives via CID’s decorated Night Service Only label. The results are nothing short of impressive – from the pop-infused vocals to adrenaline-pumping tech house synths this record is clearly club-ready in every sense of the word. Hear what we mean by stream “Mind Games” via Spotify below and stay tuned for more heat from Luxo and Max Low throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.

Luxo & Max Low – Mind Games | Stream

