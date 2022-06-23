LISTEN: Rising New Artist Donatella Shares Intoxicating Debut Single, “What Do I Do Now?”

London-based Donatella is impressing on her debut single “What Do I Do Now?” a dance pop record oozing with vibrant colors and meaningful lyrics. As you’ll hear below, the track blends deep house, alt-pop, and electronic influences into something truly unique and catchy. The song arrives as Donatella’s first release with Above Music Group (AMG) in which she’s also planning to release a complimentary NFT series alongside the release. Being only 16-years-old, the sky is clearly the limit for Donatella and we’re pumped to hear what she has in store for us next. In the mean time stream “What Do I Do Now?” below via Spotify.

