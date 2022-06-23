Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rising New Artist Donatella Shares Intoxicating Debut Single, “What Do I Do Now?”

LISTEN: Rising New Artist Donatella Shares Intoxicating Debut Single, “What Do I Do Now?”

by Leave a Comment

London-based Donatella is impressing on her debut single “What Do I Do Now?” a dance pop record oozing with vibrant colors and meaningful lyrics. As you’ll hear below, the track blends deep house, alt-pop, and electronic influences into something truly unique and catchy. The song arrives as Donatella’s first release with Above Music Group (AMG) in which she’s also planning to release a complimentary NFT series alongside the release. Being only 16-years-old, the sky is clearly the limit for Donatella and we’re pumped to hear what she has in store for us next. In the mean time stream “What Do I Do Now?” below via Spotify.

Donatella – What Do I Do Now? | Stream

LISTEN: Rising New Artist Donatella Shares Intoxicating Debut Single, “What Do I Do Now?”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend