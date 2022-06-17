Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Tiesto & Ava Max's "The Motto" Smash Receives Wild Festival Remix from 5GODZ

Tiesto and Ava Max’s “The Motto” hit was already a huge track, and now it’s gotten even crazier thanks to this festival rave remix courtesy of 5GODZ. Hot of the heels of his EDC Las Vegas set, the rising producer impresses on this explosive new remix that keeps everything we love about the original while still adding its own hard-hitting trap flare. If this is the type of quality we can expect from 5GODZ we’re excited to see what he has in store for us next. Stream the track via Soundcloud below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Tiesto, Ava Max – The Motto (5GODZ Festival Rave Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Tiesto & Ava Max's "The Motto" Smash Receives Wild Festival Remix from 5GODZ

