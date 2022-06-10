Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Milky Chance Tap Christian Löffler For Intoxicating Techno-Inspired Remix of "Unknown Song"

German alt-rockers Milky Chance have tapped techno producer Christian Löffler for an absolutely intoxicating remix of their smash single, “Unknown Song.” The result is nothing short of impressive as we’re treated to a hypnotizing new re-imagination of the track; Löffler does a great job honoring the original while still adding his own signature flavor. This is certainly a summer anthem if we’ve ever heard one – hear what we mean by streaming the remix via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Milky Chance – Unknown Song (Christian Löffler Remix) | Stream

