LISTEN: Dream Tonic Shares Immersive Downtempo “Dream Tonic” EP via ill.Gates’ Producer Dojo Label

Rising artist Dream Tonic has unleashed her anticipated new Essence EP through ill.Gates’ decorated Producer Dojo label. As you’ll hear below, the 5-track project is an immersive journey through the fantasy-like world of Dream Tonic as we’re treated to rich, imaginative textures and soundscapes. The downtempo and electronic-influenced EP is overflowing with emotion and captivating character and we can’t wait to hear what she has in store for us next. Stream the Essence EP via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

