LISTEN: Echo Xray Unleashes New Future Bass VIP of his “Last Time” Original

Rising producer Echo Xray has returned with another strong release, this time coming in the form of a high-octane VIP of his “Last Time” original. As you’ll hear below, this record is nothing short of a future bass banger that will get you in your feels and up and dancing at the same time. Since learning how to produce while being an air traffic controller in the Air Force for six years, Echo Xray has truly honed in on his unique sound and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us next. Stream the VIP via Spotify below and read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track.

“Last Time is truly a result of me professing my soul into music. It’s the ultimate culmination of dance, beautiful melodies, soaring emotional vocals, and heavy bass. I think with very special music you can hear it and feel close emotionally with the writers. You feel like you understand them and you’ve known them forever. That’s what I believe I was able to accomplish with this track.”

Echo Xray – Last Time (VIP) | Stream

