Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Echo Xray Unleashes New Future Bass VIP of his “Last Time” Original

LISTEN: Echo Xray Unleashes New Future Bass VIP of his “Last Time” Original

by Leave a Comment

Rising producer Echo Xray has returned with another strong release, this time coming in the form of a high-octane VIP of his “Last Time” original. As you’ll hear below, this record is nothing short of a future bass banger that will get you in your feels and up and dancing at the same time. Since learning how to produce while being an air traffic controller in the Air Force for six years, Echo Xray has truly honed in on his unique sound and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us next. Stream the VIP via Spotify below and read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track.

“Last Time is truly a result of me professing my soul into music. It’s the ultimate culmination of dance, beautiful melodies, soaring emotional vocals, and heavy bass. I think with very special music you can hear it and feel close emotionally with the writers. You feel like you understand them and you’ve known them forever. That’s what I believe I was able to accomplish with this track.”

Echo Xray – Last Time (VIP) | Stream

LISTEN: Echo Xray Unleashes New Future Bass VIP of his “Last Time” Original

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend