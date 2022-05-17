Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Rapper Relaye Shares Enthralling New Single + Music Video in ‘Waterslide’ feat. Mick Jenkins

Fast-rising rap artist Relaye has come through with an enthralling new single and accompanying music video in ‘Waterslide.’ Featuring Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins, the track and visuals tell the compelling story of an age-old artist dilemma: to sell out or not to sell out. As you’ll watch below, the rapper portrays this theme masterfully and in a relatable fashion, playing both sides of the predicament through his unique storytelling and sound. Stream ‘Waterslide’ below and be on the lookout for more heat from Relaye throughout 2022 and beyond.

Relaye ft. Mick Jenkins – Waterslide (Official Video)

