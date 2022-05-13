Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Marc Straight Tugs At The Heartstrings with “Beauty In Transience”

by Leave a Comment

Marc Straight may have taken an interesting path in life but his love for music has always remained constant. A man of many talents, this DJ/Producer took on the challenge of creating his debut album in 2018. The product of that was a heartfelt, roller coaster ride of emotions that aims to resonate with each listener in various ways. “Beauty in Transience” is more than just a collection of 9-tracks, it’s a melodic scripture packed with themes to guide you in almost every walk of life. Through trials and tribulations, Marc Straight digs very deep in his debut album, leaving us in a puddle of emotions. Accompanied by a talented cast of vocalists in Yuki, Dani King, Gracie Van Brunt, and more, Marc Straight displays a masterclass in raging, emotional, melodic dubstep with the release of “Beauty in Transience.”

Leave a Reply

