Heatwave Music Festival Announces Debut Lineup ft. Zeds Dead, RL Grime, Above & Beyond, and More

Summer is officially on the horizon for Chicago and as the seasons begin to officially turn and Chicago comes out of its hibernation – so does our need for fantastic music outside.

Enter – Heatwave Music Festival – a brand new Music Festival coming to Chicago from the folks at Auris presents. And along with the Summer Heat – they are bringing their own kind of heat with this lineup for a young first-year festival.

The festival which will be taking place in Chicago’s Douglass Park features a lineup featuring heavy hitters such as RL Grime, Zeds Dead, Tiesto, and Above and Beyond.

The rest of the lineup is sprinkled in with other goodies like a DJ set from Kasbo, a homecoming set from Win & Woo, and what is sure to be a huge set from Boombox Cartel. Check out the full lineup below.

Tickets and Festival Information

