LISTEN: Natalie Carr & RILEY Share Mesmerizing, Emotional New Collaboration, “Blood Bind”

Rising artist Natalie Carr is back with another impressive offering, this time linking with buzzing singer RILEY for a silky-smooth cut, “Blood Bind.” Over the beautifully haunting piano-led instrumental, the two trade emotional verses, sharing thoughts regarding the intense feelings of dedication that come with newfound relationships. The chemistry between Natalie and Riley is undeniable on this record, and makes for quite the mesmerizing piece of music. Hear what we mean by streaming the tune via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more heat from both artists in the (hopefully) near future.

Natalie Carr & RILEY – Blood Bind | Stream

