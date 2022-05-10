Kidswaste Releases “Waves,” Announces Upcoming EP and Tour

Kidswaste returns in a big way with a handful of thrilling updates. A new era beckons, fondly coined as the ‘Kiddy’ era which features a more energetic, refined sound and style that reflects the maturation process that he’s gone through over the years. Out now is his new single “Waves,” released on noted imprint Counter records. Following previous singles “Time is Mine” feat. Olivia Reid, “Let Go,” and “Fall In” feat. Lizzy Land, “Waves” is the final single to be unveiled from his forthcoming, sophomore EP Colors of Your Heart, which is due for release in early June.

From a young, emerging producer to a more mature, refined artist, Kidswaste’s growth over the years is truly impressive. With his sophomore EP on the way, “Waves” continues to showcase Kidswaste’s impressive creative growth and development since his debut Spleen EP, which was released in 2017. And yet, even with these conscious changes, “Waves” features the consistently quality that fans have come to appreciate along with the unique songwriting that catapulted him into a fan favorite.

According to Kidswaste:

“Waves was one of the earlier demos on Colors of Your Heart that remained throughout various tracklist changes over years because of how attached I am to its themes. It’s about going through the motions and feelings of not being able to create despite the need to. After many revisions and attempts to rework it, this version (finished in 2019) is the one being released, at a time when I definitely was in the waves, again.”

Kidswaste will hit the road on August 8th at Barboza in Seattle, Washington for the first stop of his upcoming national headlining tour. Making stops in San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Atlanta and more, the Colors of Your Heart tour will wrap up in Houston, Texas on September 3rd at The Cambridge Room. For the full tour schedule, see below:

