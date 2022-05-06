REAPER Shatters Expectations With Debut Album “DISRUPTOR”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Drum and Bass has been a thriving sector in dance music culture for decades, but no one has been able to break it free. With the release of his debut album “DISRUPTOR,” REAPER is ready to deliver all of that and more. Spanning 10 tracks, REAPER puts on a masterclass that displays flashes of genius to solidify his status as a trailblazer in this industry. Opening up his artillery of drum and bass, REAPER aims to inspire future, past, and current generations with his fierce efforts to be acknowledged as a catalyst. REAPER’s critically praised EPs “RAPTURE,” “RENEGADE,” and “MILITIA” precede the new LP. With these releases, REAPER has been co-signed and sponsored by some of the most well-known names in Drum and Bass, including Pendulum, Netsky, Sub Focus, and Dimension, as well as EDM heavyweights like Illenium, Excision, Zeds Dead, RL Grime, and Kayzo. As REAPER continues to gain momentum, expect the upcoming release, his debut studio album, to be soon followed by as many live shows as possible.

