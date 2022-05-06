We’re big fans of SNBRN and couldn’t be happier to be grooving to his new song “I Don’t Think U Do” with rising house music star FREAK ON. The track is out now via Ultra Records and it’s a serious banger.

As stated by FREAK ON in a provided quote, “I Don’t Think U Do” is a no-frills track tailor-made as a bonafide dancefloor destroyer. Injecting a modernized twist into a genre that lacks something different at times, the combination of these producers is surely one to watch in the future, with their individual and collaborative qualities and creativity on full display. This is the next single from SNBRN’s upcoming album and as per usual, it’s quality meets simple ingenuity.

SNBRN has become one of dance music’s most compelling new voices. The LA-based producer, real name Kevin Chapman, has mastered the art of the anthemic house hit, as evidenced by blockbuster singles like “Gangsta Walk,” “Raindrops,” and “Beat The Sunrise.” With over 255 million streams on Spotify and landmark performances at festivals like Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, and Ultra, it’s clear: SNBRN has found his groove and won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

LISTEN: SNBRN and FREAK ON Combine for New Single “I Don’t Think U Do”