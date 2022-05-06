Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: nøll Unveils Vocal Single “Afterlife,” Announces New Project

Nobody is more critical of artists than artists themselves. And in the case of rising producer/songwriter and now vocalist nølll, the desire to expand outside of his existing skillset has lead to something truly special.

Out now is “Afterlife,” the lead single from his forthcoming EP of the same name. A modern soundscape characterized by gritty bass and strong vocal tonality, nøll’s latest single is euphoric and stretches the boundaries of his creative ability. The track’s use of distortion satisfies the ear as it brings you into its world creating an enchantingly smooth offering. Displaying a growing confidence in his sound, “Afterlife” speaks to the young producer’s experience in a way like no other. Aligned with his strides of consistent creative growth, this single not only perfectly fits the discography he is known for but builds upon it. 

Drawing inspiration not only from today’s top producers, but also orchestral composers such as Hans Zimmer, cinematic works like Interstellar, and more, nøll continues to bring his own sound and provide his take on electronic and dance music as he builds a repertoire of unique orchestral and cinematically influenced records.

“Afterlife” tells the story descending into the deepest part of purgatory but still finding the path to redemption. Do we have a chance to change for the better or are we doomed to repeat our past mistakes? – nøll

