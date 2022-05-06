Rising producer Digital Farm Animals makes his Helix Records debut with an absolutely beautiful new disco-house original in “Streets Of Gold” featuring British singer/songwriter Kelli-Leigh. From the uplifting piano chords to Kelli’s intoxicating vocals, this record is incredibly catchy from start to finish and has us wishing it was summer festival season already. This level of masterful production and feel-good energy is rare; it certainly helps explain the producer’s continuing hot streak of releases and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us next. Stream the tune below and read what the UK artist himself has to say about this new release.

“I’m so excited for the release of my new single ‘Streets Of Gold.’ The one took a lot of influence from the sound of deep house that I grew up loving and makes me think of the Summer! I hope it brings you good vibes too” – Digital Farm Animals

Digital Farm Animals – Streets of Gold | Stream

