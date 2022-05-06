Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Digital Farm Animals Unleashes Infectious New House Single “Streets of Gold” featuring Kelli-Leigh

LISTEN: Digital Farm Animals Unleashes Infectious New House Single “Streets of Gold” featuring Kelli-Leigh

by Leave a Comment

Rising producer Digital Farm Animals makes his Helix Records debut with an absolutely beautiful new disco-house original in “Streets Of Gold” featuring British singer/songwriter Kelli-Leigh. From the uplifting piano chords to Kelli’s intoxicating vocals, this record is incredibly catchy from start to finish and has us wishing it was summer festival season already. This level of masterful production and feel-good energy is rare; it certainly helps explain the producer’s continuing hot streak of releases and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us next. Stream the tune below and read what the UK artist himself has to say about this new release.

I’m so excited for the release of my new single ‘Streets Of Gold.’ The one took a lot of influence from the sound of deep house that I grew up loving and makes me think of the Summer! I hope it brings you good vibes too” – Digital Farm Animals

Digital Farm Animals – Streets of Gold | Stream

LISTEN: Digital Farm Animals Unleashes Infectious New House Single “Streets of Gold” featuring Kelli-Leigh

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend