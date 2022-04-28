LISTEN: Craze Unleashes Intoxicating New Drum & Bass Single “Stuck On You” with Palmer Reed

Legendary DJ Craze is back with another impressive original production in “Stuck On You.” This time around, the Nicaragua-born artist delivers on a silky smooth drum & bass heater featuring catchy vocals courtesy of Palmer Reed. The result is nothing short of an infectious and uplifting record just in time for this summer’s festival season. Hear what we mean by streaming the tune via Spotify below and read what Craze himself has to say about “Stuck On You.”

““Stuck On You” is one of my favorite tunes that I’ve ever made. Palmer is an amazing artist and the combination of his songwriting and my drum and bass production is magic. Proper combo of RnB & Drum & Bass for clubs and radio.” – Craze

Craze & Palmer Reed – Stuck On You | Stream

