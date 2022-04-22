Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Producer Afterparty Unveils Menacing New Dubstep Single, “Gimme Dat”

With bass music (especially dubstep) so prevalent in today’s EDM scene, it can be hard to find artists worth listening to that are doing something fresh and different. Enter rising producer Afterparty, who comes through this Friday with a spicy new dubstep heater in “Gimme Dat.” As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a wild, bass-fueled single that will have you wishing you were at the festival main stage. Hear what we mean by streaming “Gimme Dat” via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more bangers from this promising act through 2022 and beyond.

Afterparty – Gimme Dat | Stream

