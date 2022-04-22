Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Codeko Turns Back Time on “Trust Fall” EP

Rekindling the passion for melodic anthems in all dance music fanatics, Codeko is creating momentum for himself with his new “Trust Fall” EP. Codeko’s music is particularly appealing because of the revitalizing style of current progressive house and melodic bass that he delivers. A seamless fusion of the two, Codeko’s musical prowess is what separates him from the current landscape of dance music. The main stage anthems you all know and love are on their way back and Codeko is here to inspire future, past, and present generations of electronic music fans with his upcoming “Trust Fall” EP.  Released through Enhanced Records, the EP marks another milestone in Codeko’s exciting musical journey and will leave fans begging for more from the London native.

Listen below:

