LISTEN: Charlie Crown Teams Up with Helen Tess for Crypto-Crowdfunded Cut, “Just Say It”

Miami-based producer Charlie Crown is back with another refreshing single to usher us into the warmer months. Joining forces with the talented Helen Tess, Charlie Crown returns to the forefront of dance-pop and electronica with “Just Say It.” The shimmering result of successful crypto-crowdfunding, “Just Say It” raised 3.88 ETH and came to life as one tune we won’t be able to keep out of rotation.

Brimming with Helen Tess’ hypnotic crooning and Charlie Crown’s spellbinding sound design, “Just Say It” perches at the intersection of dance music and the web3 universe. Charlie Crown is no stranger to the dialogue surrounding content creators and crypto, and had spoken with MINT in 2021 about his own personal journey with crypto and web3. Now, Charlie Crown continues to harness the immense potential of music’s involvement with web3 with this revitalizing single. With “Just Say It” now minted on Catalog, Charlie Crown aims to give back to those who aided the single’s inception with 90% of sales going back to all crowdfund backers.

Having garnered support from The Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Illenium, and many other prominent industry mainstays, Charlie Crown’s ascent to the upper echelons of passionate, vibrational dance music is expedited by his impressive catalogue and gossamer sound. Check out “Just Say It” below:

