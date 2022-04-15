Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Eptic Holds Nothing Back With The Release Of His Debut Album ‘The End of the World’ 

LISTEN: Eptic Holds Nothing Back With The Release Of His Debut Album ‘The End of the World’ 

by Leave a Comment

Eptic has been banging out tunes since 2011; now, after 11 long years he finally unveils, ‘The End of the World’. A debut album he will probably never forget creating, as he states he worked until the last possible minute – even warning fans the final version may update on streaming services a little late. His dedication and passion for his project is felt throughout the entire 10 track LP, which makes it that much more fun to listen to. Opening the album with “Lost In Space” Eptic takes us on a journey with a nasty guitar intro building anticipation for what comes next. Possibly one of my favorite tracks on the project has to be, “Ultimate Flex”; a fun, bouncy tune that infuses the elements of bass in a unique way. The album also features fellow producers – Dillon FrancisMUST DIE!MARAUDA, and HOL! All bringing their individual heat, while playing off Eptic’s vision – these collaborations could not have fit better. We are extremely stoked to finally have this album in all its glory – so stream below!!

Eptic – The End of the World | Stream

LISTEN: Eptic Holds Nothing Back With The Release Of His Debut Album ‘The End of the World’ 

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend