LISTEN: Eptic Holds Nothing Back With The Release Of His Debut Album ‘The End of the World’ 

Eptic has been banging out tunes since 2011; now, after 11 long years he finally unveils, ‘The End of the World’. A debut album he will probably never forget creating, as he states he worked until the last possible minute – even warning fans the final version may update on streaming services a little late. His dedication and passion for his project is felt throughout the entire 10 track LP, which makes it that much more fun to listen to. Opening the album with “Lost In Space” Eptic takes us on a journey with a nasty guitar intro building anticipation for what comes next. Possibly one of my favorite tracks on the project has to be, “Ultimate Flex”; a fun, bouncy tune that infuses the elements of bass in a unique way. The album also features fellow producers – Dillon Francis, MUST DIE!, MARAUDA, and HOL! All bringing their individual heat, while playing off Eptic’s vision – these collaborations could not have fit better. We are extremely stoked to finally have this album in all its glory – so stream below!!

Eptic – The End of the World | Stream

