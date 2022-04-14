camoufly Prepares For Upcoming EP With Stand Out Single “alone (with u)”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Anonymous producer camoufly rises once again with the first single off his forthcoming FAITH EP, and it’s everything we’ve wished for. Previously seeing high praise for his Apotheosis and The Giant EPs, camoufly returns to the forefront of dance music with a plethora of highly-anticipated tunage. 

“Alone (with u)” mesmerizes with brain-breaking textures and baile funk-influenced drums. Sprinkled with a dose of distorted vocal chops and lighthearted blips, “alone (with u)” is a delectable first taste of camoufly’s impending FAITH EP. Releasing in its entirety on April 29th, FAITH is certain to stun with its jubilant swagger and futuristic sound.

