LISTEN: jackLNDN Unleashes Stunning, Emotional New House Single “Perfect”

jackLNDN has returned with his latest single in ‘Perfect,’ a beautiful new house cut arriving via Jack’s House. From the clean production and gentle grooves to heartfelt lyrics, this track is an incredible breath of fresh air in an oversaturated house scene. We’re really enjoying seeing jackLNDN develop his sound further; stream this ‘perfect’ single via Spotify below and be sure to read what the producer himself has to say about the inspiration behind this record.

“This song is about dating the perfect woman only for her to end up choosing someone else. The emotions that come from rejection and the helplessness of realising that there’s nothing you can do. I tried to make the song musically & harmonically as beautiful as the person that inspired it. There’s a touch of melancholic self-pity in this record, but an underlying feeling of hope as even in rejection, the reminder that there are people out there for you can still be comforting.”

jackLNDN – Perfect | Stream

