Backed by some of electronic music’s greatest, ALRT is ready to take things to another level. Recently launching his own imprint NRG Records, the label bossman wants to create his own platform that praises no limits. ALRT delivers the perfect example of a hybrid heater with “Poppin,” a homogenous combination of jersey-club bounce and trap-inspired synth work. ALRT is one to watch this year, as he is constantly thinking outside the box and experimenting with aspects of other genres to create his signature sound.

LISTEN: ALRT Gets “Poppin” On Brand New Single