PREMIERE: STICKYFANGAZ Blends Rap and Bass in Hard-Hitting New Single, “FOLLOW BACK”

Rising producer and rapper STICKYFANGAZ has returned with his anticipated first release of the year, unleashing yet another unique and forward-thinking banger in his captivating, one-of-a-kind sound. This time around we’re treated to ‘Follow Back,’ which opens with the LA artist spitting witty and eccentric rap bars before transitioning into a thunderous hybrid trap drop. With bass music being as prevalent as ever, STICKYFANGAZ continues to stand out and deliver fresh, creative dance music that’s perfect for both the club and casual listening. Stream the high-octane record via Spotify below and be sure to follow the talented producer on socials and he might just ‘Follow Back.’

