Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: STICKYFANGAZ Blends Rap and Bass in Hard-Hitting New Single, “FOLLOW BACK”

PREMIERE: STICKYFANGAZ Blends Rap and Bass in Hard-Hitting New Single, “FOLLOW BACK”

by Leave a Comment

Rising producer and rapper STICKYFANGAZ has returned with his anticipated first release of the year, unleashing yet another unique and forward-thinking banger in his captivating, one-of-a-kind sound. This time around we’re treated to ‘Follow Back,’ which opens with the LA artist spitting witty and eccentric rap bars before transitioning into a thunderous hybrid trap drop. With bass music being as prevalent as ever, STICKYFANGAZ continues to stand out and deliver fresh, creative dance music that’s perfect for both the club and casual listening. Stream the high-octane record via Spotify below and be sure to follow the talented producer on socials and he might just ‘Follow Back.’

STICKYFANGAZ – FOLLOW BACK | Stream

STICKYFANGAZ

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

PREMIERE: STICKYFANGAZ Blends Rap and Bass in Hard-Hitting New Single, “FOLLOW BACK”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend