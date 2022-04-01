After dropping the impressive lead single ‘Flip The Switch,’ rising producer An-Ten-Nae returns to decorated label WAKAAN to release his must-listen new EP, Is There Anybody Out There. Weaving together a sophisticated assembly of gritty basslines and synthesizers, the renowned West Coast artist lets his captivating production do the talking all throughout 7 infectious tracks. The result is a cohesive, memorable listen that will take you on a bass-heavy journey through An-Ten-Nae’s eclectic world. Turn up your speakers and stream the project via Spotify below.

An-Ten-Nae – Is There Anybody Out There (EP) | Stream

LISTEN: An-Ten-Nae Delivers Impressive New EP “Is There Anybody Out There” via WAKAAN