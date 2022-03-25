With festival season around the corner, DJ Valentino Khan has released his latest EP, “pkg,” featuring collaborations with DJ/Producer Eptic, production duo Psycho Boys Club, and rapper Lil Jon. Khan is set to make a big statement at the forthcoming festival season with a trio of new songs that will let out any pent-up energy from his quarantine.

Khan enlisted the help of DJ Eptic and rapper Lil Jon for “Bloodbath,” which has an emphatic oomph that will wow fans and creates havoc on the dance floor. Lil Jon’s trademark violent vocals precede “Bloodbath,” which blend wonderfully with the track’s unrelenting techno beat. DJ Eptic’s musical style, originating in Belgium, complements Khan’s creative energy, resulting in a genuinely energizing festival anthem for fans. Ultimately, “pkg,” a three-track EP, packs a powerful punch of unquestionable musical talent.

Listen to the “pkg” EP here.

Valentino Khan Enlists All-Star Cast For New “pkg” EP