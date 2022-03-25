Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Artist JKP Delivers Enthralling First Single of 2022, “Lioness”

Up-and-coming artist JKP has returned with his first release of 2022 in “Lioness,” an enthralling new single taking inspiration from RTT-favorite artists such as Bonobo and Four Tet. As you’ll hear below, JKP crafts a stunning piece of music tapping into euphoric and ambient soundscapes that will whisk you away instantly. To compliment the single we’re also treated to a 3D model/motion design by designer Eric Kalsbeek that adds another layer of interest and excitement to the release. With music like this it’s no wonder the UK-based talent has received support from renowned names in the scene such as Rufus Du Sol, Sasha, and Martin Garrix + more. Stream the single via Spotify below and read what JKP has to say about the inspiration behind this track as well.

“I wrote the initial idea for the track last year coming out of lockdown. It was a time when frequent trips to remote countryside with friends helped me feel inspired. Lioness is made to be a track that reflects the escapism that you can find from immersing yourself in nature.” – JKP

JKP – Lioness | Stream

JKP | SOUNDCLOUD | INSTAGRAM 

