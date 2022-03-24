PREMIERE: Rising Duo MZG Unleash High-Octane New Trap Single, ‘Stinga’

Twin brothers Zach and Charles Weinert joined forces as MZG in 2014 and never looked back. The unique moniker is shorthand for “monozygotic” (the scientific term describing identical twins), which is fitting because the bond these two share is quite apparent in their captivating dance music production. Today we’re proud to be premiering the duo’s new single in ‘Stinga,’ which is nothing short of a high-octane trap banger. As you’ll hear below, everything about this track goes hard, from the wonky trap synths and 808’s to vocal chops and haunting melodies. Stream ‘Stinga’ via Spotify below and read what MZG has to say about the inspiration behind this track as well,

“The inspiration for the name “Stinga” came to us when playing disc golf with our friends. A “Stinga” is a putt that is short enough to be easy but also long enough to be hard. We ultimately wanted to name this song after it because the track is short, hard, and brings up the competitive energy within ourselves to successfully hit a “Stinga” putt.”

MZG – Stinga | Stream

