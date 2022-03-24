Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: Rising Duo MZG Unleash High-Octane New Trap Single, ‘Stinga’

PREMIERE: Rising Duo MZG Unleash High-Octane New Trap Single, ‘Stinga’

by Leave a Comment

Twin brothers Zach and Charles Weinert joined forces as MZG in 2014 and never looked back. The unique moniker is shorthand for “monozygotic” (the scientific term describing identical twins), which is fitting because the bond these two share is quite apparent in their captivating dance music production. Today we’re proud to be premiering the duo’s new single in ‘Stinga,’ which is nothing short of a high-octane trap banger. As you’ll hear below, everything about this track goes hard, from the wonky trap synths and 808’s to vocal chops and haunting melodies. Stream ‘Stinga’ via Spotify below and read what MZG has to say about the inspiration behind this track as well,

“The inspiration for the name “Stinga” came to us when playing disc golf with our friends. A “Stinga” is a putt that is short enough to be easy but also long enough to be hard. We ultimately wanted to name this song after it because the track is short, hard, and brings up the competitive energy within ourselves to successfully hit a “Stinga” putt.”

MZG – Stinga | Stream

Follow MZG

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Soundcloud | Spotify

PREMIERE: Rising Duo MZG Unleash High-Octane New Trap Single, ‘Stinga’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend