Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Super Duper Unveils Must-Listen, Stunning New Single, “Here with You”

LISTEN: Super Duper Unveils Must-Listen, Stunning New Single, “Here with You”

by Leave a Comment

RTT-favorite producer Super Duper has returned with his first solo release since his acclaimed 2020 debut album, HALLELUJAH! This time around we’re treated to “Here with You” which, as you’ll hear below, is an embodiment of all the reasons we love the Nashville artist’s unique sound. From the dusty drum breaks to manipulated vocal samples, this new record is breathtaking and absolutely deserves to be on your playlists now that summer is fast approaching. Hear what we mean by streaming the captivating single via Spotify below and read what Super Duper himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track as well.

Super Duper explains, “The concept of the song is about being content and trying to focus on the silver lining of life. The production came together after writing a piano ballad and then speeding up all the parts. It gave a very slow melancholy song lots of energy but kept the emotion intact. Balancing between emotional and energetic is always a sweet spot for me.”

Super Duper – Here with You | Stream

SUPER DUPER | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | SOUNDCLOUD

LISTEN: Super Duper Unveils Must-Listen, Stunning New Single, “Here with You”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend