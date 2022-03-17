RTT-favorite producer Super Duper has returned with his first solo release since his acclaimed 2020 debut album, HALLELUJAH! This time around we’re treated to “Here with You” which, as you’ll hear below, is an embodiment of all the reasons we love the Nashville artist’s unique sound. From the dusty drum breaks to manipulated vocal samples, this new record is breathtaking and absolutely deserves to be on your playlists now that summer is fast approaching. Hear what we mean by streaming the captivating single via Spotify below and read what Super Duper himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track as well.

Super Duper explains, “The concept of the song is about being content and trying to focus on the silver lining of life. The production came together after writing a piano ballad and then speeding up all the parts. It gave a very slow melancholy song lots of energy but kept the emotion intact. Balancing between emotional and energetic is always a sweet spot for me.”

Super Duper – Here with You | Stream

SUPER DUPER | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | SOUNDCLOUD

LISTEN: Super Duper Unveils Must-Listen, Stunning New Single, “Here with You”