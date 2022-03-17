LISTEN: Lucille Croft Presents Debut Body of Work ‘Patient X’

A testament to her fierce, artistic independence and creative freedom, Lucille Croft’s concept EP Patient X is out now on all platforms.

According to the storyline, PATIENT X is the manifestation of Lucille’s post-human form, dangerously free and restricted by music industry confines no more. Having been told how to dress, how to act, what to post, how to be the “perfect female artist” over and over again.. PATIENT X is about female empowerment, specifically Lucille coming into her own power and becoming a force to not be reckoned with.

Classified as dark electronic and containing numerous influences from her previously human form, PATIENT X is a dangerous amalgamation of artistic influences that fuses the most explosive elements of the electronic and industrial genres, cutting edge visuals incorporating high-fashion creative and design, and subtle nods to the expansive worlds of science-fiction and gaming.

Check out the teaser she posted on her instagram below:

Dive into Patient X below:

