LISTEN: Rising Electronica Producer Holo Unleashes Captivating Must-Listen “In Limbo” EP

Rising electronica artist Holo has delivered on a fantastic new EP in In Limbo, a four-track project arriving via Houseum’s sub-label Ellipse Records. As you’ll hear below, the Australian producer’s musicality is on full display throughout this project as he seamlessly blends a vast array of sonic influences into his own personal style. In particular, we’re loving how the live guitars and acid lines sound over the EP’s chilled overtones and pop samples. Holo really excels on taking the listener on a journey and we couldn’t recommend In Limbo enough. Stream the project in its entirety below and be sure to read what Holo himself has to say about the inspiration behind this EP.

“My favourite band is Radiohead, and this EP takes its name from a song of theirs. I admire them not just because their music is amazing, but also because of how they’ve constantly evolved; it’s not an easy thing to do. I tried to follow their example with this EP, pushing myself towards something unfamiliar, experimenting with new styles, and trying to create something cohesive, different, but that still sounded like me.”

Holo – In Limbo (EP) | Stream

