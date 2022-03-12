Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rising Electronica Producer Holo Unleashes Captivating Must-Listen “In Limbo” EP

LISTEN: Rising Electronica Producer Holo Unleashes Captivating Must-Listen “In Limbo” EP

by Leave a Comment

Rising electronica artist Holo has delivered on a fantastic new EP in In Limbo, a four-track project arriving via Houseum’s sub-label Ellipse Records. As you’ll hear below, the Australian producer’s musicality is on full display throughout this project as he seamlessly blends a vast array of sonic influences into his own personal style. In particular, we’re loving how the live guitars and acid lines sound over the EP’s chilled overtones and pop samples. Holo really excels on taking the listener on a journey and we couldn’t recommend In Limbo enough. Stream the project in its entirety below and be sure to read what Holo himself has to say about the inspiration behind this EP.

“My favourite band is Radiohead, and this EP takes its name from a song of theirs. I admire them not just because their music is amazing, but also because of how they’ve constantly evolved; it’s not an easy thing to do. I tried to follow their example with this EP, pushing myself towards something unfamiliar, experimenting with new styles, and trying to create something cohesive, different, but that still sounded like me.”

Holo – In Limbo (EP) | Stream

Follow Holo:

 FacebookTwitterSoundcloudYoutubeInstagramSpotify

Follow Houseum:

WebsiteFacebookSoundcloudYoutubeInstagramSpotify

LISTEN: Rising Electronica Producer Holo Unleashes Captivating Must-Listen “In Limbo” EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend