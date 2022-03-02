Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Diplo Apparently Wants a Jack Ü Comeback to Happen with Skrillex

The other week, Jack Ü’s iconic self-titled EP turned seven years old. Upon the anniversary, Diplo himself took to social media celebrating the project, alongside the interesting caption “pray for more Jack Ü.” Of course, one can only make assumptions at this point, but it certainly seems like the Mad Decent label head is itching to get back together with Skrillex to make some heat in the studio. Check out a screenshot of his post before and join us in hoping we get to see a Jack Ü reunion sooner rather than later.

