Spiderhound has been quickly on the rise after a string of successful and impressive releases over the past year. Just between four tracks, the talented producer has already amassed over 200k streams and has received acclaim for tons of esteemed media outlets in the scene. Today, Spiderhound builds on his previous success with a new release, ‘ Can You Hear Me?’ As we’ve come to expect from Spiderhound tunes, we’re treated to a gritty, trippy single that boasts some amazing bass sound design and creative programming. Stream the new single via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more music from Spiderhound throughout 2022 and beyond.

Can You Hear Me? – Spiderhound | Stream

LISTEN: Spiderhound Unleashes Impressive New Bass Single, ‘Can You Hear Me?’