After 18 Long Years Diplo Announces Release Date Of His Upcoming Album, ‘Diplo’

There must be something in the air this year because ANOTHER dance music legend has just announced the release of their forthcoming LP! This globally renowned superstar has been at the forefront of dance music history; with a career that spans across 2 decades, Diplo has dropped hit after hit. From “Paper Planes” to “Lean On” to “Where Are Ü Now” EDM’s resident ‘Random White Dude’ has indeed been everywhere. However he has yet to drop his own, true, full length album since ‘Florida’ in 2004. Turning his focus back to his roots, which is a deep love for house music, Diplo is now ready to share a body of work that illustrates this passion. “A career defining moment” is how Mad Decent president, Jasper Goggins, describes the upcoming album and we can not wait to be apart of it! Stay tuned for the official release on March 4th. 

