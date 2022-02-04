Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Kill Feed Gets ‘PAYBACK!’ with Massive New Dubstep Single via Never Say Die

Kill Feed’s impressive Never Say Die resumé continues thanks to his first 2022 release with the decorated bass label. This time around we’re treated to a single titled ‘PAYBACK!’ and wow does this tune go hard. While so much modern dubstep nowadays is obsessed with being as loud and abrasive as possible, Kill Feed takes things in a refreshing new direction and lets his creative, off-the-wall sound design do all the talking. The result is nothing short of a forward-thinking banger that sounds prepped and ready to go off at festivals and clubs alike. The future is bright for this talented rising act and we can’t help but think his partnership with NSD is a match made in heaven. Hear what we mean by streaming ‘PAYBACK!’ via Spotify below.

Kill Feed – PAYBACK! | Stream

Categories

