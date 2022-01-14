Friz of Soul, a quickly growing music artist in the NFT space, is releasing an NFT project to fund his tour for his recent album Wide Awake. This is the first time a music tour has ever been funded in this way. The collection will feature 777 NFTs granting holders rewards, special access to his music project, and their name on Friz of Soul’s tour visuals.

The Wide Awake album features sounds of house and techno with ethereal atmospheric vocals. You can listen to the album with the link below and join Friz of Soul’s Open Doors Discord to stay up to date with all things Friz of Soul.

The First Music Tour Ever Funded by NFTs Is Being Created by Friz of Soul